The best bar in Portland changes pretty much every night, depending on who shows up, what beers get tapped and who controls the speakers.
Our pick for the top brewpub, dive bar or wine lounge might change by the time you've finished reading this. But here are the spots, new and old, that we're most excited about right now. For a comprehensive list of favorites, check out our Bar Guide.
1. Huber's
411 SW 3rd Ave., 503-228-5686, hubers.com.
The winter month after the holidays can be depressing. Find refuge at Portland's oldest bar, where the owner may greet you personally and your server may do tableside magic tricks.
2. Brothers Cascadia
9811 NE 15th Ave., Vancouver, 360-718-8927, brotherscascadiabrewing.com.
This new 'Couve brewery has balanced IPAs, clean pilsner, a nicely ricey Asian lager and a seriously excellent brown. Don't sleep on the carnitas at neighboring Super Taco.
3. Tough Luck
1771 NE Dekum St., 971-754-4188, toughluckbar.com.
Dekum bar Tough Luck is a whiskey-happy bit like The Old Gold—but with the addition of nice Korean fried chicken bowls and kimchi-pimento-cheese hamburgers to pair with your $5 michelada.
4. 15th Avenue Hophouse
1517 Northeast Brazee St., 971-266-8392, oregonhophouse.com.
All month in January, the Hophouse will have a blind taste test: For $12 you taste 12 Oregon IPAs and try to guess them all. The crowd favorite wins a berth on the taplist.
5. Up North Surf Club
1229 N Killingsworth St., 503-706-5932, upnorthsurfclub.com.
Peak surf season is now. Catch tips at this surprisingly rollicking surf shop bar with a great taplist.
