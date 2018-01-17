The best bar in Portland changes pretty much every night, depending on who shows up, what beers get tapped and who controls the speakers.

Our pick for the top brewpub, dive bar or wine lounge might change by the time you've finished reading this. But here are the spots, new and old, that we're most excited about right now. For a comprehensive list of favorites, check out our Bar Guide.

1. No Vacancy

235 SW 1st Ave., facebook.com/novacancypdx. 
No Vacancy is the most ambitious DJ-focused dance club to open in Portland in years—with a dramatic DJ booth, a world of programmable lights, surprisingly good $11 cocktails and so much art deco detail it might as well be the set of
The Great Gatsby.

2. Huber's

411 SW 3rd Ave., 503-228-5686, hubers.com
(Aubrey Gigandet)
The winter month after the holidays can be depressing. Find refuge at Portland’s oldest bar, where the owner may greet you personally and your server may do tableside magic tricks.

3. Thunderbird

5339 SE Foster Rd., instagram.com/Thunderbirdpdx.

(CJ Monseratt)
Thunderbird is a FoPo-neighborhood collaboration between the owners of Bye and Bye, Cat's Paw and Foster Burger—serving vegan fare served out of a burger kitchen, with a patio and mid-priced cocktails.

4. Tough Luck

1771 NE Dekum St., 971-754-4188, toughluckbar.com.
Dekum bar Tough Luck is a whiskey-happy bit like The Old Gold—but with the addition of nice Korean fried chicken bowls and kimchi-pimento-cheese hamburgers to pair with your $5 michelada.

5. 15th Avenue Hophouse

1517 Northeast Brazee St., 971-266-8392, oregonhophouse.com.

All month in January, the Hophouse will have a blind taste test: For $12, you taste 12 Oregon IPAs and try to guess them all. The crowd favorite wins a berth on the taplist.