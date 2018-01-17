The best bar in Portland changes pretty much every night, depending on who shows up, what beers get tapped and who controls the speakers.
Our pick for the top brewpub, dive bar or wine lounge might change by the time you've finished reading this. But here are the spots, new and old, that we're most excited about right now. For a comprehensive list of favorites, check out our Bar Guide.
1. No Vacancy
The Great Gatsby.
2. Huber's
3. Thunderbird
5339 SE Foster Rd., instagram.com/Thunderbirdpdx.
Thunderbird is a FoPo-neighborhood collaboration between the owners of Bye and Bye, Cat's Paw and Foster Burger—serving vegan fare served out of a burger kitchen, with a patio and mid-priced cocktails.
4. Tough Luck
5. 15th Avenue Hophouse
1517 Northeast Brazee St., 971-266-8392, oregonhophouse.com.
All month in January, the Hophouse will have a blind taste test: For $12, you taste 12 Oregon IPAs and try to guess them all. The crowd favorite wins a berth on the taplist.
