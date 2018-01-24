The best bar in Portland changes pretty much every night, depending on who shows up, what beers get tapped and who controls the speakers.
Our pick for the top brewpub, dive bar or wine lounge might change by the time you've finished reading this. But here are the spots, new and old, that we're most excited about right now. For a comprehensive list of favorites, check out our Bar Guide.
1. Brothers Cascadia
9811 NE 15th Ave., Vancouver, 360-718-8927, brotherscascadia-brewing.com.
The North Couve's Brothers Cascadia is a marker of how far our beeriest suburb has come: There's not a dud on the menu, from a trio of IPAs to an excellent brown spiked with coffee.
2. Huber's
411 SW 3rd Ave., 503-228-5686, hubers.com.
The winter month after the holidays can be depressing. Find refuge at Portland's oldest bar, where the owner may greet you personally and your server may do tableside magic tricks.
3. Thunderbird
5339 SE Foster Rd., instagram.com/Thunderbirdpdx.
Thunderbird is a FoPo-neighborhood collaboration between the owners of Bye and Bye, Cat's Paw and Foster Burger—
serving vegan fare served out of a burger kitchen, with a patio and mid-priced cocktails.
4. Haymaker
1233 N Killingsworth St., haymakerportland.com.
Within only a couple of months, Haymaker has turned into an admirably busy neighborhood haunt with spicy fried-chicken sandwiches, bartender-friendly boozy whiskey cocktails and sports on the TV.
5. 15th Avenue Hophouse
1517 Northeast Brazee St., 971-266-8392, oregonhophouse.com.
Through January, the Hophouse will have a blind taste test: For $12, you taste 12 Oregon IPAs and try to guess them all. The crowd favorite wins a berth on the taplist.
