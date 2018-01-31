1. Brothers Cascadia
9811 NE 15th Ave., Vancouver, 360-718-8927, brotherscascadia-brewing.com.
The North Couve's Brothers Cascadia is a marker of how far our beeriest suburb has come: There's not a dud on the menu, from a trio of IPAs to an excellent brown spiked with coffee.
2. No Vacancy
235 SW 1st Ave., facebook.com/novacancypdx
Aggressively art deco No Vacancy is like a house-music DJ party on the set of the Great Gatsby, with surprisingly good daiquiris coming out of the bar.
3. Huber's
411 SW 3rd Ave., 503-228-5686, hubers.com.
The winter month after the holidays can be depressing. Find refuge at Portland's oldest bar, where the owner may greet you personally and your server may do tableside magic tricks.
4. Garrison Tap Room
8773 N Lombard St, 503-780-6914, royalebrewing.com.
With a new tasting room open at the brewery since last year, Royale Brewing's St. Johns taproom has transitioned into the pleasant cocktail haunt the 'hood had been missing for years.
5. Thunderbird
5339 SE Foster Rd., instagram.com/Thunderbirdpdx.
Thunderbird is a FoPo-neighborhood collaboration between the owners of Bye and Bye, Cat's Paw and Foster Burger—serving vegan fare served out of a burger kitchen, with a patio and mid-priced cocktails.
