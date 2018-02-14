1. Modern Times
630 SE Belmont St.,503-420-0799, moderntimesbeer.com.
Maybe it costs a buck extra a beer, but you're going to find your way in to try the new hot beer in town. Do yourself a favor, and make it a coffee stout or a sour, both of which are great.
2. Small Bar
919 NW 23rd Ave., 971-712-3016,functionpdx.comhttp://functionpdx.com.
On Tuesdays and Wednesdays this month at pop-up bar space Function, Small Bar is turning out excellent classic cocktails and a truly killer jackfruit taco by former Ración chef Anthony Cafiero.
3. Brothers Cascadia
9811 NE 15th Ave., Vancouver, 360-718-8927, brotherscascadiabrewing.com.
The North 'Couv's Brothers Cascadia is a marker of how far our beeriest suburb has come: There's not a dud on the menu, from a trio of IPAs to an excellent brown spiked with coffee.
4. Garrison Tap Room
8773 N Lombard St., 503-780-6914, royalebrewing.com.
With a new tasting room open at the brewery since last year, Royale Brewing's St. Johns taproom has transitioned into the pleasant cocktail haunt the 'hood had been missing for years.
5. No Vacancy
235 SW 1st Ave., facebook.com/novacancypdx.
Aggressively art deco No Vacancy is like a house-music DJ party on the set of The Great Gatsby, with surprisingly good daiquiris coming out of the bar.
