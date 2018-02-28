1. Modern Times
630 SE Belmont St., 503-420-0799, moderntimesbeer.com.
Maybe it costs a buck extra, but you're going to find your way in to try the new hot beer in town. Make it a coffee stout or a sour, both of which are great.
2. Wildwood Saloon
1955 W Burnside St., 503-228-8527.
West Burnside dive Tony's Tavern is gone, but its spirit lives on at the Wildwood with the addition of dollar hot dogs and some Jell-O shots.
3. The Nerd Out
3308 SE Belmont St., 503-233-1225, thenerdoutpdx.com.
The Nerd Out is the nerdiest nerd bar that ever geeked—a nest of comics wallpaper, action figures, elf ears, bright blue drinks, a 4-foot-tall Batman and a library of comics.
4. Small Bar
919 NW 23rd Ave., 971-712-3016, functionpdx.com.
From Tuesday to Thursday through March at pop-up bar space Function, Small Bar is turning out excellent, classic cocktails. The tacos are gone—replaced now by Japanese fare from Yoshimasa Ikeda.
5. Garrison Tap Room
8773 N Lombard St., 503-780-6914, royalebrewing.com.
Royale Brewing's St. Johns taproom has transitioned into the pleasant cocktail haunt the 'hood had been missing for years.
Comments