1. Modern Times

630 SE Belmont St., 503-420-0799, moderntimesbeer.com.

Maybe it costs a buck extra, but you're going to find your way in to try the new hot beer in town. Make it a coffee stout or a sour, both of which are great.

2. Wildwood Saloon

1955 W Burnside St., 503-228-8527

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

West Burnside dive Tony's Tavern is gone, but its spirit lives on at the Wildwood with the addition of dollar hot dogs and some Jell-O shots.

3. The Nerd Out

3308 SE Belmont St., 503-233-1225, thenerdoutpdx.com.

(Henry Cromett)
(Henry Cromett)

The Nerd Out is the nerdiest nerd bar that ever geeked—a nest of comics wallpaper, action figures, elf ears, bright blue drinks, a 4-foot-tall Batman and a library of comics.

4. Small Bar

919 NW 23rd Ave., 971-712-3016functionpdx.com.

From Tuesday to Thursday through March at pop-up bar space Function, Small Bar is turning out excellent, classic cocktails. The tacos are gone—replaced now by Japanese fare from Yoshimasa Ikeda.

5. Garrison Tap Room

8773 N Lombard St., 503-780-6914, royalebrewing.com.

(Emily Joan Greene)
(Emily Joan Greene)

Royale Brewing's St. Johns taproom has transitioned into the pleasant cocktail haunt the 'hood had been missing for years.