1. Grains of Wrath
230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, gowbeer.com.
It's on, motherfucker: Some of the best beers in the Portland area are already being made by former Fat Head's brewer Mike Hunsaker. The food's no slouch, either. It's open by the end of this week.
2. Fido's Bar
7700 SW Dartmouth St., Tigard, 503-941-5757, ilovefidos.com.
The "world's first dog bar" is not utopia. But there is beer, and there are dogs. That they are separate should not blunt the simple fact that they are near.
3. Modern Times
630 SE Belmont St., 503-420-0799, moderntimesbeer.com.
Maybe it costs a buck extra, but you're going to find your way in to try the new hot beer in town. Make it a coffee stout or a sour, both of which are great.
4. Wildwood Saloon
1955 W Burnside St., 503-228-8527.
West Burnside dive Tony's Tavern is gone, but its spirit lives on at the Wildwood with the addition of dollar hot dogs and some Jell-O shots.
5. The Nerd Out
3308 SE Belmont St., 503-233-1225, thenerdoutpdx.com.
The Nerd Out is the nerdiest nerd bar that ever geeked—a nest of comics wallpaper, action figures, elf ears, bright blue drinks, a 4-foot-tall Batman and a library of comics.
