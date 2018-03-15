1. Poison's Rainbow

344 NE 28th Ave., 503-946-8080, facebook.com/prbarpdx.

Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock's bar is now open. There is amazing deep-dish Ranch Pizza. There are beaded lights and psychedelic chandeliers. There is booze.

2. Grains of Wrath

230 NE 5th Ave., Camas, 360-210-5717, gowbeer.com.

(Thomas Teal)
It's on, motherfucker: Some of the best beers in the Portland area are already being made by former Fat Head's brewer Mike Hunsaker. The food's no slouch, either. It's open by the end of this week.

3. Lombard House

7337 N Lombard St., 503-539-5889.

(Emily Joan Greene)
If you can't make it to Camas, though, St. Johns' friendliest beer pub will be the first to tap Grains of Wrath beers.

4. Wildwood Saloon

1955 W Burnside St., 503-228-8527.

(Sam Gehrke)
West Burnside dive Tony's Tavern is gone, but its spirit lives on at the Wildwood with the addition of dollar hot dogs and some Jell-O shots.

5. Fido's Bar

7700 SW Dartmouth St., Tigard, 503-941-5757, ilovefidos.com.

(Liz Allan)
The "world's first dog bar" is not utopia. But there is beer, and there are dogs. That they are separate should not blunt the simple fact that they are near.