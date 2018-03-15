1. Poison's Rainbow
344 NE 28th Ave., 503-946-8080, facebook.com/prbarpdx.
Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock's bar is now open. There is amazing deep-dish Ranch Pizza. There are beaded lights and psychedelic chandeliers. There is booze.
2. Grains of Wrath
230 NE 5th Ave., Camas, 360-210-5717, gowbeer.com.
It's on, motherfucker: Some of the best beers in the Portland area are already being made by former Fat Head's brewer Mike Hunsaker. The food's no slouch, either. It's open by the end of this week.
3. Lombard House
7337 N Lombard St., 503-539-5889.
If you can't make it to Camas, though, St. Johns' friendliest beer pub will be the first to tap Grains of Wrath beers.
4. Wildwood Saloon
1955 W Burnside St., 503-228-8527.
West Burnside dive Tony's Tavern is gone, but its spirit lives on at the Wildwood with the addition of dollar hot dogs and some Jell-O shots.
5. Fido's Bar
7700 SW Dartmouth St., Tigard, 503-941-5757, ilovefidos.com.
The "world's first dog bar" is not utopia. But there is beer, and there are dogs. That they are separate should not blunt the simple fact that they are near.
