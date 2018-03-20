1. The Upper Lip
720 SW Ankeny St., 503-295-1004, theupperlip.net.
Hidden back-alley beer bar the Upper Lip now has 10 excellent taps instead of six. More important, it has a big jug of Frederiksdal Kirsebærvin behind the bar—a portlike Danish cherry wine that tastes like nothing else in the world.
2. Grains of Wrath
230 NE 5th Ave., Camas, Wash., 360-210-5717, gowbeer.com.
It's on, motherfucker: Some of the best beers in the Portland area are already being made by former Fat Head's brewer Mike Hunsaker. The food's no slouch, either.
3. Donnie Vegas
1203 NE Alberta St., 503-477-7244, donnie.vegas.com
As the weather turns passably warm for spring, Donnie Vegas is making perhaps the chillest drink in Portland: a purple Marg-a-Weed-a CBD slushie with a big ol' lime wedge on the side of the glass.
4. Paymaster
1020 NW 17th Ave., 503-943-2780, paymasterlounge.com.
Paymaster patio season is back on in Slabtown—except this year, it's much better with the addition of a rear bar that somehow always has way better beer than the front bar.
5. Fido's Bar
7700 SW Dartmouth St., Tigard, 503-941-5757, ilovefidos.com.
The "world's first dog tap house" is not utopia. But there is beer and there are dogs. That they are separate should not blunt the simple fact that they are near.
