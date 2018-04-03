1. Ponderosa Lounge
0350 N Vancouver Way, 503-345-0300, jubitz.com/ponderosa-lounge-country-bar.
The jewel of Jubitz's trucker universe just finished a seven-month renovation, updating the 49-year-old country music institution with a better PA system and a second bar. Don't worry, though: The beer still flows cheap.
2. Poison's Rainbow
344 NE 28th Ave., 503-946-8080, poisonsrainbow.com.
Owned by Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock, the former Red Flag space on Northeast 28th is now home to intricately beaded lamps, a carved snow tiger and a psychedelic purple chandelier Brock made himself—but the true star is Ranch Pizza, served at hilariously low prices.
3. Belmont Station
4500 SE Stark St., 503-232-8538, belmont-station.com.
Stark Street's Belmont Station already boasts arguably the largest bottled beer selection in town, and its Biercafe taproom has often been voted among the best in the country. But after a remodel, it's even better—with a new bar top and 10 more taps, bringing the already esoteric and far-flung shop up to 34 draft lines.
4. Rose & Thistle
2314 NE Broadway, 503-287-8582, roseandthistlepdx.com.
It's that time of Portland spring when you never know whether you'll get shorts weather or a light misting when you the leave the house, but in case it's the latter, this Scottish pub is home to one of Irvington's great secret patios. After a few pints, it'll seem like getting day-drunk in your own backyard.
5. Upright Brewing
240 N Broadway, uprightbrewing.com.
In its hidden basement space, Upright Brewing now takes card and has an actual bar with actual seats. But more than that, you need to stop in between Thursday and Sunday for that world-beating Kopstootje vermouth-barrel beer and our 2018 Beer of the Year, Pathways.
