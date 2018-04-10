1. Palomar
959 SE Division St.
Award-winning bartender Ricky Gomez's new daiquiri-crazed Cuban joint is now open, and early reports say it lives up to the hype. As promised, the daiquiri list is extensive, featuring simple classics along with more adventurous banana, strawberry and piña colada blends.
2. Von Ebert
131 NW 13th Ave., 503-820-7721, vonebertbrewing.com.
Owner Tom Cook has reopened the former Fat Head's with a simpler look, a new name and a few eye-popping German recipes in place of the previous, gaudy Midwestern counterparts: Goodbye, cloying blueberry ale; hello, clovey German hefeweizen.
3. Keys Lounge
533 NE Killingsworth St., 503-719-7409, keyspdx.com.
Radio Room owners Brian Alfrey and Mike Gadberry have converted an old King neighborhood key shop into a casually swanky cocktail bar resembling a graying jazz musician's rec room. It's pretty sweet.
4. Ponderosa Lounge
0350 N Vancouver Way, 503-345-0300, jubitz.com/ponderosa-lounge-country-bar
The jewel of Jubitz's trucker universe just finished a seven-month renovation, updating the 49-year-old country music institution with a better PA system and a second bar. Don't worry, though: The beer still flows cheap.
5. Uptown Market
6620 SW Scholls Ferry Road, 503-336-4783, uptownmarketpdx.com.
Brewery and bottle shop Uptown Market in Southwest Portland has already been a great pit stop heading to and from Beaverton—but even Beaverton craft beer is now crowded. Uptown installed a full food menu, more than 30 taps and a huge selection of 1,000 bottles—enough to compete with Belmont Station.
