Located on a decidedly quiet block of Killingsworth, Keys' strongest suit may be the fact that it's out of reach of itinerant Alberta bar crawlers. Rather than providing yet another venue to get blotto with the bros on a weekend, Alfrey and Gadberry have created a den of casual comfort with a patio, stiff drinks and a retro vibe deserving of its "lounge" designation. Aside from stray conversation coming from smokers on the alleyway patio that's lit by glowing triangles, the chances of Keys blowing up the block seem slim—and that's a compliment.