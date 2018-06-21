First developed by Social Kitchen and Brewery in San Francisco, this new style uses a special enzyme in the fermentation process to create a hyper-dry, Champagne-like finish. Brut IPAs often employ late-kettle hopping schedules similar to those of their hazy counterparts, but come across with more bitterness and crystal clarity, with high carbonation and alcoholic zip pouring in direct opposition to the sweet, fruit-juice finish of the hazy.