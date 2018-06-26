The old Vault had its adherents, but its brief success wasn't free of the guilt that accompanies cloying byproducts of the craft martini movement like the Thin Mint or the Chocolatini. At the new Vault, the best move is to choose a drink that would feel like a gamble elsewhere. When asked for a suggestion, our bartender doled out the Flyin' Tail ($8), a sublime, tiki-esque blend of Wray and Nephew rum spiked with lime juice, simple syrup, bitters and an allspice dram that makes for a rich and spicy kicker. The Not for Nothin'—a rye and ginger beer drink that uses peach bitters and a thai chili tincture for a mildly sweet and hot finish—is a lesson in proud understatement. At $6 during happy hour or $8 thereafter, the bar should expect to sell quite a few of them.