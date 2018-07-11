1. Strum Guitars
1415 SE Stark St., 971-229-0161.
If a guitar is the vehicle for rock music, then beer is the fuel, but rarely have two been paired so conspicuously. Sip from four taps dispensing regional hits like Pfriem Strong Blonde while perusing vintage guitars only Jack White could afford.
2. StormBreaker
8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481, stormbreakerbrewing.com.
StormBreaker's second location is a charming love letter to St. Johns, with a mural and flight trays in the shape of the neighborhood's iconic bridge. As a bonus, the sessionable Total ReKölsch and cocoa-tinged Opacus Stout have developed into fantastic pours.
3. Vault Cocktail Lounge
226 NW 16th Ave., 503-490-1178, vaultpdx.com.
The owners of Montavilla's Vintage Cocktail Lounge have moved into the Pearl, bringing an unpretentious eastside aesthetic with them. It's a touch that won't be lost on regulars from Vintage who hope to enjoy a Prohibition cocktail for $8 in a neighborhood where that's a rarity.
4. Little Beast
3412 SE Division St., 503-820-7721, littlebeastbrewing.com.
A welcome respite from a New Portland beer scene overcrowded with garage doors and concrete, Little Beast is a retooled yellow bungalow with 16 taps, a smattering of indoor seating and a massive half-covered outdoor area that serves as the liquor-licensed front yard you never had, complete with blankets for picnic-style drinking on the lawn.
5. Bargarten
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, 503-809-2437, bargarten.com.
The environment at this German pub is as vibrant as the bold blue accents taken from the Bavarian lozenges adorning the space. Beers seem to come in three sizes: Big Gulp, Super Big Gulp and Boot.
