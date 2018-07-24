Still, inviting details like a pair of dart boards, a massive mural of Mount Hood and a colossal wooden sign above the bar do well to distract you and your tablemates from the scream of the interstate outside. It also doesn't hurt that ex-Hopworks brewer Trever Bass has seriously upped the quality of the brewery's product. Every sip we took at the new Gresham location was worth a full pour, with the doughy Proper Pilsner and dry and bitter Mo-Haze-Ic IPA serving as particular delights in an otherwise flawless tasting flight.