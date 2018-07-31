With more than 25 wines available by the glass, the bar at Bar Norman offers a vast range of flavor experiences depending on mood and inclination. You might start with the chill, light Spring Red ($11) from Australian winemaker Jordy Kay, a tart, taut drop of cherry juice and pebbles. Follow it up with Curii Una Noche y un Dia garnacha from the eastern coast of Spain, which is an altogether more serious pour, like a silky cocktail of kir and pepper jelly. The vast majority of pours are $14 and under, with a few particularly strange and rare wines topping out at $18.