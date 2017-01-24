In a homey, hand-built wine and beer bottle shop full of obscure pours—Basque sidra, Cameron natural wine, and beers from Denmark with American hops—each drink arrives with a small bite that will come as a surprise. The first bite may be humble, like warm pretzels with house dip, but ramps up from there to things like lovely Spanish ham on the second bite. We haven't yet had a third bite, but we're told it's even better than that.