In the theoretically chichi Riverplace, the clientele on a Tuesday was blue-collar and warm-hearted. When a sad guy at the bar—he was having bad luck in dating—reminisced about Ronald Reagan before launching into a barwide outburst that he's "going back to Louisiana!" he was treated with bemused empathy by the wind-turbine exporter sitting next to him. Left on the bar, meanwhile, was a rare piece of reading material: The Uline Complete Book of Material Handling. Which is to say, CARTlab may be an experiment—but it's the sort you embark on while someone else holds your beer.