It's my favorite use yet of the space, a quiet place to drop in for a Mumbai Margarita ($8) or a $6 glass of cheap French red. Trinket's pastries have always been good, and I'd love a slice of salted honey pie ($6) with a glass of bourbon. When it comes to nightlife, for my taste, Hawthorne tends to lack nice things while Division feels a little harried. NightCap splits the difference. And so it's a place I intend to use quite literally.