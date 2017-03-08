A great room in a bad location can often outlive its concept. Nob Hill's Laurelwood/Northwest Public House/Huckleberry Pub/Peddler and Pen/Pelican's Waiting Room/Waiting Room springs immediately to mind.

So does the space now home to NightCap (2035 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., 503-477-4252). Stranded alone on a fast-moving stretch of Chavez Boulevard between Hawthorne and Division, this homey nook was originally built out as the Kingdom of Roosevelt, a "wild game" restaurant that served fallow deer heart tartare and wood pigeon liver custard.

That spot was designed and built by Eric Bechard, the restless and talented chef now running a wonderful little tavern in Astoria called Albatross. Last summer, Bechard told me he thought of himself as an interior designer as much as a chef. NightCap's pleasant, versatile space—with dark walls, antler chandeliers and deep wooden booths—is a testament to his prowess.

By day, it's still Trinket, the nice brunch spot Bechard's former crew opened after taking the keys. By night from Wednesday to Sunday, it's NightCap, a new spot for cocktails and desserts.

It's my favorite use yet of the space, a quiet place to drop in for a Mumbai Margarita ($8) or a $6 glass of cheap French red. Trinket's pastries have always been good, and I'd love a slice of salted honey pie ($6) with a glass of bourbon. When it comes to nightlife, for my taste, Hawthorne tends to lack nice things while Division feels a little harried. NightCap splits the difference. And so it's a place I intend to use quite literally. 