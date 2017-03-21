A couple on a date are busy sinking each other's battleships next to a party crowd playing obscure card games that involve sex acts, while a crew of women is embroiled in a titanic struggle for control of American resources, in a variant of popular Euro game Settlers of Catan. At a bar stocked with a somewhat eccentric liquor selection, a decent six-deep tap list offering Breakside IPA and Heater Allen Pils, and a sandwich menu with joke names like Cluebano and Catanwich, just $2 a person will net you a day's access to a vast game collection. They include childhood favorites like Stratego and Mastermind alongside rarities like a Big Trouble in Little China card game and a first-edition 1986 Blood Bowl, a board game combining football with the role-playing world of Warhammer.