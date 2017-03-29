But the Gold's bar side is nonetheless a supreme Mexican dive—a mauve-and-blue hallway of a bar where $5 happy-hour margaritas come loaded with so much liquor they're translucent, and where you receive not one but two options in bulk margaritas. Either you get a full pitcher for $21, a quantity of liquor that amounts to a miracle, or you can get intimate in a bar already made romantic by deco paintings of Mexican bare butts. In a classy twist on the punch bowl—there are at least three different ones available for $19 each—you can get your margarita for two in a giant piece of stemware that looks like a martini glass made for Jusuf Nurkic. At 11 am, two 20-something women were already getting toasted on one.