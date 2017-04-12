The patio is partly covered, it still has the big ol' hexagonal table, and it's open late despite the visible window of an upstairs tenant, whose curtains flutter lightly. It is an interesting world in which an entire bar exists not as a revival of another bar, but as a quotation of it. As if to punctuate the point, the sign that used to grace the door of the old Matador on West Burnside is given pride of place near the large flat screen. Welcome to the Matador. Welcome to Club 21. Welcome to Lay Low.