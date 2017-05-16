The bar is open every day of the year, and patrons organize extensive potlucks on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and raise hell amid parking-lot fireworks on the Fourth of July. One customer built the front patio, another constructed the poolroom addition—extending the space footage by one-third—and a third painted the interiors. Favored barflies peddle craft specialties ranging from cocktail-replica candles (martini, margarita, Irish coffee) to miniature landscapes hand-painted on hollow eggshells.