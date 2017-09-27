New owner Daniel Leussler doesn't have quite the same reputation—his claim to any level of fame is the local music performance series Killingsworth House, which he films in his basement—but his aspirations for the place appear far more modest, anyway. While he kept the vinyl booths, curved concrete bar and exposed brick walls, the new vibe is more casual clubhouse than swanky mixology lab, with four pinball machines occupying a sunken nook at the back of the main bar area, a stage in the small adjoining room for weekend concerts and a patio that probably won't get much use for the next eight months.