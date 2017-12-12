There's also an astonishingly long list of 120 whiskeys. The food menu is familiar if you've ever even glanced at one at another McMenamins. You came for the Cajun tots, but break from routine and order Saigon Kick chicken tenders ($9.25) bathed in a red curry chili sauce and sprinkled with a spicy daikon-carrot slaw. Looking to hop off the plane and into one of those trademark McMenamins nooks? The other half of the building has lower ceilings, dimmer lights and another bar with a cubby hole window and 40 more taps.