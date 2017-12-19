Sure, there's a rainbow of boards for sale next to low lounge seating and bar tables, alongside a wealth of fins, hoodies and spume-filled coffee-table books.

And if you lean over the pine bar to ask friendly co-owner Martin Schoeneborn—former surf rat of Sheboygan, the Malibu of Wisconsin—you'll hear plenty of gnar stories about a severed deer head being left in a tourist's car at the locals-only point break near Seaside. And yes, the two women next to you might have some strong opinions about the current scene at Short Sands. It's the end of the year, after all—peak season for wave seekers in Oregon.