Even early on a weekend—after we paid a $13 cover for touring talent from Sweden making jerkily theatrical needle drops on the decks—the hardwood-and-hexagonal-tiled dancefloor was already filled halfway with the requisite crew of hoodied B-boys and girls with cosplay hair. The rear corner is lined with curtained VIP booths, available only at a cost. One booth boasted a tableful of young women drinking from martini glasses, while in the booth next to it a black-clad baller sat alone, manspreading across the plush seat with a solo bottle of bubbles.