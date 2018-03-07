Or you may just be privy to a free Blue Star doughnut from next door, just because. The cocktail menu is a pared-down list of classics, including a truly terrific apple brandy Jack Rose. The five-deep beer menu pours Modern Times IPA or gose at a lower price than at the brewery. But don't go in Friday looking for Small Bar. On the weekend, the space morphs into a wine bar called Muselet, currently devoting the month of March to female winemakers. And if you pop in on Sunday, March 18? You'll be at a bar called Aperitif devoted to the wine cocktail.