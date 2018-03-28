Everyone is playing cornhole in the VIP lounge. On Fresh Dirt Thursday at the Jubitz truck stop's cavernous, wood-grained Ponderosa Lounge (0350 N Vancouver Way, 503-345-0300, jubitz.com/ponderosa-lounge-country-bar), all you have to do is beat the bar's star beanbag thrower and you'll win dollar beers all night. So a lot of people are giving it a try. Onstage, folk-country singer Elke Robitaille is playing guitar and singing a soft, sad, haunting cover of "Wagon Wheel." As she harmonizes the line "mama rock me," a goateed man twirls his own mama around on the dance floor.