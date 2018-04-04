The opening-day beer pours are every bit as good as in the rust belt era, brewed by new head brewer Sean Burke—formerly of now-closed brewery the Commons—with the help of departing brewer Eric Van Tassel. A Battlestations! IPA offered the same tropical oomph that won the brewery the top two slots in WW's first-ever all-Portland IPA tasting—and uses the same hops as the winning beer, Semper FiPA.