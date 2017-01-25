Last March, Base Camp Brewery owner Justin Mark Fay was arrested at his Tabor home after allegedly making a series of seven 911 calls about the neighborhood homeless in a span of 10 minutes, then greeting the police at his door with an illegal make of AR-15.
When officers "took control" of the gun, according to the responding officer Chris Shull, "Defendant asserted that he had many more weapons inside the house and told (the officer) that he wanted to go back inside so he could go get another gun and kill (the officer)."
At the time of his arrest, KOIN reported, police reported that the safety on Fay's gun was off at the time, and it was loaded with 30 bullets.
Fay, who founded the brewery with his parents, was believed by officers to have been under the influence at the time.
Fay has since pled guilty to possession of the illegal short-barrel rifle (a felony charge), and second-degree criminal mischief, a charge related to kicking out the window of the police car after his arrest.
He was sentenced to probation and ordered to undergo alcohol treatment, as well as pay a $1,500 restitution fee, which he has not yet paid.
Sentencing on the more serious charge is pending until February.
But that hasn't stopped the city from doing business with Base Camp. City tourism agency Travel Portland awarded Fay's brewery a $5,000 sponsorship for its Collabofest beer festival this weekend.
"We were certainly concerned about the events that unfolded last spring with a former managing member of Base Camp," writes Travel Portland's spokesperson Tracy Anderson, "but believe in the good intentions of the Base Camp organization as they were forthcoming and transparent with us regarding their internal process to address the situation and move forward. We cannot comment on that further, but after an internal review we decided to continue to support Collabofest again this year."
This is the third year of the event—which Travel Portland had also supported the two previous years—in which brewers from 16 different breweries pair off to collaborate on beers. Travel Portland stresses that "the event itself is owned and operated by Base Camp."
As part of his sentencing and court-ordered alcohol treatment, Justin Fay is not allowed to enter the premises of any business whose primary purpose is serving alcohol. But he remains an owner, and one of the holders of the brewery's liquor license.
Staff at Base Camp refused comment on whether Fay is still involved in the brewery's day-to-day operations, other than to say that he has not physically entered the brewery.
"I appreciate your concern and interest in Justin's personal life," wrote Base Camp marketing director Joseph Dallas. "Base Camp continues to focus on three things: innovative and excellent craft beer, supporting our team, our families, and the good work of good folks in our city, and cultivating our ties with both Portland and the craft brewing community."
Because Fay remains an owner of Base Camp, says OLCC spokesperson Christie Scott, Base Camp's liquor license will soon come under review.
"This is a case that we've been following very closely," says Scott. "We'll review it again in February after sentencing."
Felony convictions are often reason to revoke a liquor license, says Scott, as are alcohol-related crimes.
As part of the terms of Fay's agreement with prosecutors, the felony weapons charge will be treated as a misdemeanor if Fay successfully completes alcohol treatment.
