The creativity and passion at the heart of Oregon's beer community is perhaps unmatched in any other industrial enterprise.
Because anyone who's spent a day in a brewhouse knows the vast majority of their time is spent doing the work of a janitor: Cleaning tanks and hoses, dumping things down floor drains, transferring, cooling, and carbonating liquids, and storing things in various holding tanks (or a bottle).
This week, take some time to celebrate the efforts of professionals new and old, as you greet the freshest faces in the beer scene at Roscoe's, then drink some of the grizzled old-timers' most exciting new collaborations. Heck, you can even try some delicious stouts made by not-yet-professionals, free of charge.
Thursday, January 26
New Belgium Release Party
New Belgium kicks off a year of new beer with four special taps at Tin Bucket, including a lime version of it's hoppy Citradelic brand, and a new sour called Tartastic. As with most of the Colorado breweries events, swag will abound. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Friday, January 27
Roscoe's New Breweries of Oregon Summit
The freshest faces from Oregon's beer community will share their brews with the scabby livers of Portland's biggest beer snobs, and various other Montavilla regulars. This year, though, a few of them have already dealt their blows: Great Notion, Alesong, Ruse, and Zoiglhaus have been punishing beer nerds' bodies with hefty volumes of delicious ales for a while now, and—frankly—it'll be nice to get them all in one place for once. Roscoe's, 8105 SE Stark St. 2-11 pm. Free.
Saturday, January 28
NW Coffee Beer Invitational
Apparently all you have to do to get brewers to make really cool beer is tell them it's a contest—and so every year brewers and cidermakers turn out wild takes on coffee beer that stray far from the basic porters and stouts. Expect the same this year, with 16 breweries and ciderhouses participating, including Great Notion, Cider Riot and the Commons. $15 entry includes 8 tasters. Goose Hollow Inn, 1927 SW Jefferson St. 12-7 pm. $15.
Stout Bout
The region's only all-stout homebrew competition culminates with a free backroom best of show tasting, featuring the dozen or so top-scoring beers from each of the competition's many-stout themed categories. Free tastes of a dozen award-winning small batch stouts? Now that's a thing we can get behind. Baerlic Brewing Company, 2235 SE 11th Ave. 1 pm. Free.
Collabofest
Brewers showcase their ability to work together, contributing fresh one-off beers in randomly selected pairs. Interesting ideas, like a Culmination-brewed hoppy version of Widmer's iconic Hefeweizen, abound. Base Camp Brewing, 930 SE Oak. 2 pm. $25-40.
The Civic's Barrel-Aged Beer + Cider Fest
The Civic Taproom's second go at a barrel-aged beer and cider fest includes four separate versions of Deschutes' famed Abyss imperial stout, a keg of Pelican's delicious Mother of All Storms barleywine, and the thick and chocolatey Big Bad Baptista from Epic Brewing. At $2 per tasting pour, that's probably about as cheap as you could drink these at the damn brewery, and saves you many (in the case of Epic, MANY) hours in the car or a trip back in time (for 2014 Abyss). The Civic Taproom and Bottle Shop, 621 SW 19th Ave. Drink tickets $2 each.
Wednesday, February 1
5th Annual No Wheat? No Sweat.
Get your Belgian gluten-free beer right here, your all-American naturally gluten-free cider, your gluten-free food—all fancied up in a four-course beer-and-cider pairing dinner including Belgian goddam waffles with no gluten inside them, plus salads and soup and a roasted chicken main course. But: waffles! And all only $35, tip and drinks included! Bazi Bierbrasserie, 1522 SE 32nd Ave. 6:30 pm. Free.
Comments