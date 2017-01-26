The Civic Taproom's second go at a barrel-aged beer and cider fest includes four separate versions of Deschutes' famed Abyss imperial stout, a keg of Pelican's delicious Mother of All Storms barleywine, and the thick and chocolatey Big Bad Baptista from Epic Brewing. At $2 per tasting pour, that's probably about as cheap as you could drink these at the damn brewery, and saves you many (in the case of Epic, MANY) hours in the car or a trip back in time (for 2014 Abyss). The Civic Taproom and Bottle Shop, 621 SW 19th Ave. Drink tickets $2 each.