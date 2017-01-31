Well, One for the Road is Hunsaker's final beer at Fat Head's. And as befits any beer meant to be drunk while driving to the suburbs of Vancouver, it is a double IPA clocking in at 8.5 percent ABV. Hunsaker apparently figured he'd use up all his hop contracts at once, and so it's a kitchen-sink brew with Aussie hop Vic Secret backed up by a laundry list of Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra and El Dorado.