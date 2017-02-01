This is the week that Michigan's famed purveyor of dark and hoppy ales—Founders Brewing Company—finally starts distributing to Oregon. The first celebration of many takes place at Imperial Taproom, who will be pouring beloved beers like their Porter (currently the top-rated in its style on Beer Advocate) and All Day IPA, as well as an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels with blueberries, chocolate, and vanilla. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 3090 SE Division St. 4:30 pm. Free.