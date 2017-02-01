After last weekend's slew of beer events, we've got a lighter drinking load to deal with, but there are still a solid amount of worthwhile ales to tackle.
This week, it's all about great imports.
Taste a slew of special barrel-aged beers from Washington's Fremont on Friday before heading to any of a number of local bars Saturday to praise the hoppy Gods at Wyoming's Melvin. Then, on Monday, taste the best that Michigan's now Oregon-distributed Founders Brewing Company has to offer.
Thursday, February 2
Fremont Barrel-Aged Groundhog's Day Celebration
The folks at Tin Bucket have hoarded every single keg of barrel-aged beer they got from Washington's acclaimed Fremont Brewing in 2016, and will tap them all today—regardless of whether or not the damn gopher has a shadow or not. After a flight of seven rare beers from Fremont, you won't give a shit whether it's still winter, either. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Culmination Peche Release
The third beer to emerge from Culmination's evolving foeder program is a sour blonde which was aged on 900 pounds of local peaches. A rich ale which they say is full of tropical fruit esters, the beer will be sold in a limited number of 500ml bottles, and should age terrifically. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St. 5-7 pm. Free.
Saturday, February 4
Melvin 2×4 Day
Melvin Brewing—Wyoming's astonishingly talented brewer of hoppy ales—celebrates its two-time Great American Beer Festival-winning 2×4 IIPA today by shipping fresh kegs to some of the best beer bars in town. 2×4 is of course the star of the show, but other beers which will make special appearances include two more IIPAs, and rare kegs of the brewery's much-lauded Lambda IIIPA. Apex, 1216 SE Division St., N.W.I.P.A.,6350 SE Foster Rd., Roscoe's, 8105 SE Stark St., The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Provision St. All day. Free.
Stormbreaker 3rd Anniversary Party
The third year of Mississippi Ave's Stormbreaker Brewing kicks off with a day of special beers, including a triple IPA, and an imperial brown ale aged on cocoa nibs in bourbon barrels for a full year. StormBreaker Brewing, 832 N Beech St. 12 pm. Free.
Monday, February 6
Founder's Pint Night
This is the week that Michigan's famed purveyor of dark and hoppy ales—Founders Brewing Company—finally starts distributing to Oregon. The first celebration of many takes place at Imperial Taproom, who will be pouring beloved beers like their Porter (currently the top-rated in its style on Beer Advocate) and All Day IPA, as well as an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels with blueberries, chocolate, and vanilla. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 3090 SE Division St. 4:30 pm. Free.
