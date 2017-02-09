Let the lovebirds have their chocolate and roses. You will know the sweet, sweet pleasure of sours from one of Belgium's greatest brewers. The Abbey will have a takeover from Rodenbach featuring some of the greatest farmhouse beers around, including rarities like Caractere Rouge and Alexander you may never see again in town. Which means the sours will also be bittersweet. Abbey Bar, 716 NW 21st Ave. Noon. Free.