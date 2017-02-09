The burden of choice hangs especially heavy on your livers this week, beer lovers.
Because whether you're into sour ales, big stouts, or the freshest, hoppiest beers you can find, there's a dedicated event for you this week.
In just three short days, you'll find a plethora of tasting opportunities, with easy access to world class beers from Arizona, Michigan, and rural Oregon come to taps around town.
Get guzzling.
Thursday, February 9
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Night
Rare draft pours and bottles from much-hyped out-of-state producer Arizona Wilderness will bless the Monger's usual beer geek crowds this evening, saving them all a trip to the land of golfing elderly people and cacti. The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division St. 5 pm. Free.
Allocation II DIPA Release
Barley Browns and Boneyard brewing release a massive hop bomb—packed with the fruity aromas of Citra, Amarillo, Cascade, and Mandarina Bavaria hops—in collaboration with Point Blank distributing. In addition to the fresh new brew, the Loyal Legion will dedicate 20 of its considerable all-Oregon taps to each of the rural Oregon breweries, saving you a trip out of town. Loyal Legion Pub, 710 SE 6th Ave. 6 pm. Free.
Friday, February 10
Founders Welcome Party
While the celebrations of Michigan's Founders Brewing officially launching its distribution in Oregon this week have been scattered about town for the past several days, the best place you'll catch a tap takeover this weekend is at Tin Bucket. The Williams St. beer bar—lately making big moves towards consistent best-list-in-town honors—will be pouring nine of the Midwest brewery's beers, from mainstays like their Beer Advocate-topping porter to rarer barrel-aged selections. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Saturday, February 11
Heart of Darkness Imperial Stout Festival
Dark times call for darker beer. The third anniversary of Imperial Taproom's Heart of Darkness features 15 world-class imperial stouts, ranging from cellared rarities to well-established classics. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 3090 SE Division St. Free admission, $5 for a commemorative glass, $2 per 4-ounce pour.
Sour for Valentines
Let the lovebirds have their chocolate and roses. You will know the sweet, sweet pleasure of sours from one of Belgium's greatest brewers. The Abbey will have a takeover from Rodenbach featuring some of the greatest farmhouse beers around, including rarities like Caractere Rouge and Alexander you may never see again in town. Which means the sours will also be bittersweet. Abbey Bar, 716 NW 21st Ave. Noon. Free.
Block 15 Bourbon Block Out
Several of Block 15's hoppier creations coalesce with various rare bourbon bourbon barrel-aged pours at N.W.I.P.A., in celebration of this year's Bourbon Month. Jackson Wyatt's gallery of hops will also host a smattering of delicious barbecue to fuel your thirst. N.W.I.P.A., 6350 SE Foster Rd. 5 pm. Free.
