The Academy Awards of Oregon Beer celebrates the best suds in the state, following blind judging of 974 individual beers from 112 breweries. A massive competition which was judged by some of the biggest names in the Oregon's beer community at large, each medal will be highly coveted by the fantastic brewers who earned it. And with four bars pouring a vast selection of last year's winners, there's not a better time or place to brush pints with your beer idols. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. #110. 6 pm. Sold Out.