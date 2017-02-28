3901 N Williams Ave., 503-595-1876, lompocbrewing.com 11 am-midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 am-1 am Friday-Saturday, 11 am-11 pm Sunday.
Lompoc has been around since 1996, and still manages to do something far too many older breweries can't—make beer people want to keep drinking. Brewer Bryan Keilty does a good job with his core lineup (Pamplemousse, Stout Out Loud, LSD) but he's also relentless in the pursuit of creating new and interesting beers. Lompoc produced enough small-batch stuff that if you haven't liked one, you might not actually like beer.
All of the Lompoc locations have ever-changing beer menus, but the Fifth Quadrant location is where the brewing action happens and where you'll find the stuff Keilty is most stoked about. The simple NoPo brewpub can feel a bit cramped at times, and the service isn't always fast, but the food is worth the wait—especially the black-bean chili. If you want to go when it's extra packed, drop by for $2.50 pints on "Tightwad Tuesday" at Fifth Quadrant and the Hedge House on Southeast Division Street, or "Miser Monday" at Lompoc Tavern on Northwest 23rd Avenue and Oaks Bottom in Sellwood.
Drink this: You really can't go wrong with the perfect combination of hops and citrus in the Pamplemousse Citrus IPA.
