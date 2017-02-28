All of the Lompoc locations have ever-changing beer menus, but the Fifth Quadrant location is where the brewing action happens and where you'll find the stuff Keilty is most stoked about. The simple NoPo brewpub can feel a bit cramped at times, and the service isn't always fast, but the food is worth the wait—especially the black-bean chili. If you want to go when it's extra packed, drop by for $2.50 pints on "Tightwad Tuesday" at Fifth Quadrant and the Hedge House on Southeast Division Street, or "Miser Monday" at Lompoc Tavern on Northwest 23rd Avenue and Oaks Bottom in Sellwood.