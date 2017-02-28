Televisions streaming a Packers game, cool-looking wood tables, pub food that can be supplemented from the food carts out back—throw in solid beers and an on-trend rap theme to the brew name and you've got yourself a paradigm brewpub in the heart of the 'Couv. Despite being barely a year old, it already feels nicely rounded, punching well above its weight in the brew department. The Funk the Jewels farmhouse brewed with sacc trois was rich with berry flavor, round and gently sour, while the Glowed Up is an excellent take on the Northeastern IPA. Trap Door had a few missteps, like a failed barrel-aged brown, but it should be part of any Vancouver brewpub crawl