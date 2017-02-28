7424 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, 503-296-0110, raclodge.com. 11 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-9 pm Sunday.
You're in that weird no-man's land between the West Hills and Beaverton to pick up some Sesame Donuts. In a distant parking lot you spot a friendly cartoon raccoon towering above what kind of looks like a log cabin. Is this where Beaverton hosts its children's birthday parties? No: It's Raccoon Lodge, the font of all those Cascade sours the hip kids line up to drink at Tap-It Tuesday at the Barrel Room.
Upstairs is a sit-down restaurant where you can take the tots to enjoy burgers, pizzas and other pub fare, washed down with a malt-forward Cascade IPA or barrel-aged sour, which Cascade ages on fruit in its barrel house in Portland's inner-east side. Head downstairs and there's an excellent basement hangout bar called the Den, complete with video lottery and booths upholstered in Pendleton-esque fabric.
Drink this: You're at Cascade, you want the sours. The 2015 Kriek slaps you with acid, but is mellowed nicely with oak notes for a beer both round and sharp. If you want to dial the sour back, the 2015 Sang Noir, aged in bourbon and red wine barrels, delves deep into syrupy brown sugar for balance without overwhelming.
The Best Portland Bars for Hardcore Bar Geeks | Portland's Best Cider Bars | These Are the Bars in Portland Where We Get Our Beer to Go | Where to Get Crowlers in Portland | Big Beer Halls Where You Can Drink With Half of Portland | The Six Best Spots to Take Little Ones For a Little Nip | Warm & Cozy Beer Caves | Portland Spots Where Great Food and Beer Come Together | Tap a Belgian or German at These Portland Bars
Comments