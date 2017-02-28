You're in that weird no-man's land between the West Hills and Beaverton to pick up some Sesame Donuts. In a distant parking lot you spot a friendly cartoon raccoon towering above what kind of looks like a log cabin. Is this where Beaverton hosts its children's birthday parties? No: It's Raccoon Lodge, the font of all those Cascade sours the hip kids line up to drink at Tap-It Tuesday at the Barrel Room.