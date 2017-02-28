Amnesia has a habit of living up to its name. It started as patio spot for grilled dogs and burgers in the StormBreaker space on North Mississippi Avenue, then crossed over to Washougal three years ago. In Washington, Amnesia upgraded from hot dogs to barbecue and owner-brewer Kevin King upped his game with an aggressive barrel-aging program. Over the past year, though, the barrels have gone bust, as Amnesia has stopped buying pricey fresh oak. The place is now up for sale—which means you may have only a limited time to get up here for brew and 'cue. Do so.