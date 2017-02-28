Arch Rock's head brewer James Smith was raised in Salt Lake City and started homebrewing in 1999. He went pro in 2005 at Salt Lake's Uinta Brewing, where he learned how to make low-alcohol beers sing under Utah's strict liquor laws. He eventually moved to Victor, Idaho's, Grand Teton Brewing in 2010 to run its cellar program, but he turned down the opportunity to take over as head brewer to set up shop on the southern Oregon coast, where Arch Rock owners Larry and Marjie Brennan put up the money to start a new brewery.