A combination taproom, growler station and barbecue restaurant, the new brick-and-mortar home of Ridgewalker Brewing is in an old beige building within spitting distance of Pacific University. Beautiful knotty-edged tables and booths anchor a simple but tasteful interior, the byproduct of cofounder Justin Marble's days as an arborist. The place smells like fresh pine and offers cheap barbecue (a rack of pork ribs for $13) alongside 34 taps on its digital tap board, eight of which were housemade creations on our visit. The location is nice and all, but we'd stick to guest taps for now; the Ridgewalker beers we tasted were all oddly watery, with one IIPA that was amber and about as bitter as pale ale, and a wild red ale that tasted like a red ale gone awry, rather than a purpose-built creation.