You know that multi-seat BrewCycle contraption that rolls pedaling teams of drunken Canadians around the streets of Northwest Portland? And that little BrewBarge paddleboat out on the river full of beer-happy boaters when the weather's good? Well, the company also has a tiny brewery and taproom at its home base in the Pearl, which stands in stark contrast to the bigger, fancier, foodier brewpubs very nearby.