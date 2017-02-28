1425 NW Flanders St., 971-400-5950, backpedalbrewing.com. 3-10 pm Tuesday-Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday, closed Monday.
You know that multi-seat BrewCycle contraption that rolls pedaling teams of drunken Canadians around the streets of Northwest Portland? And that little BrewBarge paddleboat out on the river full of beer-happy boaters when the weather's good? Well, the company also has a tiny brewery and taproom at its home base in the Pearl, which stands in stark contrast to the bigger, fancier, foodier brewpubs very nearby.
This little pub is mostly geared toward tourists either pre-gaming or post-gaming their tour, but if you stroll down the entry hall past parked wheeled contraptions to the tiny bar, you too can try brewer Greg Passmore's citrus-nutmeg-orange-peel Darkest Timeline dark ale or the super boozy Notorious triple IPA.
Drink this: The BMX Session IPA is lively with citrus and herbal hop flavors.
Mild palates might like the Summer Breeze, a British-style summer ale, if it's on.
