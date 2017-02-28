2235 SE 11th Ave., 503-477-9418, baerlicbrewing.com. 4-10 pm Monday-
Thursday, 2-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-9 pm Sunday.
In contrast to the stark industrial look most breweries adopt these days, Baerlic feels more like your Pinterest-obsessed friend's dream drinking spot. Even without TVs, it's easy to lose a few hours hanging out and drinking at one of the many blond-wood tables or outside at a picnic table on a sunny afternoon. The atmosphere is complemented by a menu of well-crafted, classic styles with little twists.
Each of the five year-round brews are well executed, but the real reason to come here is the ever-changing selection of one-offs and seasonals. I especially like the barrel-aged stuff, including the barrel-aged version of Old Blood & Guts, a well-balanced barleywine with hints of vanilla. The Triple Dog Dare is a shockingly crisp schwarzbier that has just the right amount of smokiness. There's no food, but you're welcome to bring some in. There are food carts on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard to the north, and nearby Associated makes great pizzas. Right next door is Blitz Ladd, a cavernous sports bar that typically has a few sought-after IPAs, plus a very nice BLT.
Drink this: Aged in gin barrels with Brett and then dry-hopped with Ella hops, the Woodworker Harshmellow Mountain Belgian Blonde has just the right amount of funk and doesn't taste anywhere near its 9.1-percent ABV.
Comments