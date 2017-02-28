Each of the five year-round brews are well executed, but the real reason to come here is the ever-changing selection of one-offs and seasonals. I especially like the barrel-aged stuff, including the barrel-aged version of Old Blood & Guts, a well-balanced barleywine with hints of vanilla. The Triple Dog Dare is a shockingly crisp schwarzbier that has just the right amount of smokiness. There's no food, but you're welcome to bring some in. There are food carts on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard to the north, and nearby Associated makes great pizzas. Right next door is Blitz Ladd, a cavernous sports bar that typically has a few sought-after IPAs, plus a very nice BLT.