Base Camp is an outdoors-themed brewery known for selling beer in aluminum bottles and for a recent incident involving its owner, homeless people, the Portland Police department and an AR-15. It balances big experiments—the X331 Session India Pale Lager, built with frankenhops from Oregon State University's food labs—with beers like the Crusher session, Base Camp's take on a purposefully basic German table beer. But the real house beer is the S'more Stout. Sold in stores in the brand's iconic metal bottles, at the brewery it comes with an actual charred marshmallow on the rim.