The drive that leads to Bent Shovel may at first seem like it'll leave you stranded, beerless, in the backwoods of Oregon City. Don't fret: The directions in your phone are right, and you'll have Spotify service the whole way. Pull down the dead-end street and into the parking lot in front of a quaint red barn, where brewer Rick Strauss added a five-barrel system to the front side of his stables.