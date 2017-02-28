21678 S Latourette Road, Oregon City, 898-0220, bentshovelbrewing.com. 3-6 pm Friday, noon-6 pm Saturday-Sunday.

(Bent Shovel, Aubrey GIgandet)
(Bent Shovel, Aubrey GIgandet)

The drive that leads to Bent Shovel may at first seem like it'll leave you stranded, beerless, in the backwoods of Oregon City. Don't fret: The directions in your phone are right, and you'll have Spotify service the whole way. Pull down the dead-end street and into the parking lot in front of a quaint red barn, where brewer Rick Strauss added a five-barrel system to the front side of his stables.

(Bent Shovel, Aubrey GIgandet)
(Bent Shovel, Aubrey GIgandet)
(Bent Shovel, Aubrey GIgandet)
(Bent Shovel, Aubrey GIgandet)

A fire pit and numerous heat lamps keep things toasty in the colder months, with 12 taps that feature solid hoppy ales, German-influenced lagers and one guest cider. The seclusion is a blessing in this place, where beers are enjoyed alongside neighborhood animals like a giant Great Dane named Charlie, and every peek into the woods reminds you of a favorite Calvin and Hobbes strip. 

Drink this: One Wagon Pilsner, a German-influenced lager with a clean hop bite and deliciously bready underbelly.