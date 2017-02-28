21678 S Latourette Road, Oregon City, 898-0220, bentshovelbrewing.com. 3-6 pm Friday, noon-6 pm Saturday-Sunday.
The drive that leads to Bent Shovel may at first seem like it'll leave you stranded, beerless, in the backwoods of Oregon City. Don't fret: The directions in your phone are right, and you'll have Spotify service the whole way. Pull down the dead-end street and into the parking lot in front of a quaint red barn, where brewer Rick Strauss added a five-barrel system to the front side of his stables.
A fire pit and numerous heat lamps keep things toasty in the colder months, with 12 taps that feature solid hoppy ales, German-influenced lagers and one guest cider. The seclusion is a blessing in this place, where beers are enjoyed alongside neighborhood animals like a giant Great Dane named Charlie, and every peek into the woods reminds you of a favorite Calvin and Hobbes strip.
Drink this: One Wagon Pilsner, a German-influenced lager with a clean hop bite and deliciously bready underbelly.
