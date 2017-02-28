Not every brewery in Portland has to be a massive geek mecca or tourist attraction. Since opening in 2010, Columbia River has quietly chugged along as the Hollywood District's friendly neighborhood brewery. That's odd, because this pub felt like a place that'd been open since the mid-'90s. Maybe it has something to do with its spacious dining room, from which you can see the brewery's kettles through a glass wall. Maybe it has something to do with the patrons, who mostly sit at the bar and chat with the bartender while sipping pints of Stumbler's Stout, a round, deep oatmeal stout for which the brewery took home a silver medal at the World Beer Cup in 2012. Columbia River seems content being a place where regulars can blow off steam at the end of the day or grab a pint before walking to the Hollywood Theatre for a flick. What's the rush?