820 NE Dekum St., 503-719-6475, breakside.com. 11:30 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday; 5821 SE International Way, Milwaukie. 3-8 pm Monday-Friday, noon-8 pm Saturday-Sunday.
Breakside is the rare brewery that will please all palates, from casual patio sippers to obsessive beer geeks. That's born of brewmaster Ben Edmunds' nonstop experimentation: Every year since 2013, Breakside has brewed 100 different beers. Want an easy-drinking, perfectly crisp Pilsner? "Liquid Sunshine" is just the vitamin D replacement you need. You could also get a delightful punch in the mouth with the Passionfruit Sour Ale, or just call it a night with the chocolate- and chile-infused, bourbon-barrel-aged Aztec weighing in at 12 percent ABV.
The flagship Breakside IPA will easily convert those misguided souls who "don't like hoppy beers," and also pairs perfectly with the blue-cheese-topped waffle fries or deliciously obscene imperial nachos at the pub on Northeast Dekum Street. Or go full beer at the taproom attached to the Milwaukie production facility, where you'll typically find two dozen of its own beers on tap. Breakside gets lots of accolades and medals—to the point that it would almost seem excessive if it weren't legitimately making some of the best beer in the world.
Drink this: Breakside IPA if you're new, followed by everything else on the menu.
