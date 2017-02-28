The flagship Breakside IPA will easily convert those misguided souls who "don't like hoppy beers," and also pairs perfectly with the blue-cheese-topped waffle fries or deliciously obscene imperial nachos at the pub on Northeast Dekum Street. Or go full beer at the taproom attached to the Milwaukie production facility, where you'll typically find two dozen of its own beers on tap. Breakside gets lots of accolades and medals—to the point that it would almost seem excessive if it weren't legitimately making some of the best beer in the world.