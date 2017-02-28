There isn't a whole lot on tap here that you can't grab at Safeway across the street, but BridgePort's food game is rising steadily with each year, spotlighting farm-to-table entrees, fancy pizzas and an on-site bakery turning out all manner of desserts and breads. Locals who've drunk enough BridgePort IPA over the years to power Jamison Square Fountain will definitely want to check out the now one-year-old Stumptown line, which has expanded from the malty-citrusy Candy Peel IPA to include an oatmeal red ale and solid cherry saison.