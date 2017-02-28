1313 NW Marshall St., 503-241-3612, bridgeportbrew.com, 11:30 am-11 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 am-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11:30 am-10 pm Sunday-Monday.
Oregon's oldest craft brewery has had a rough go of late, reporting a steep drop in sales last year. But if BridgePort is in trouble, you'd never know it by visiting this steam-spewing brick behemoth in the Pearl, which runs like a finely oiled machine.
There isn't a whole lot on tap here that you can't grab at Safeway across the street, but BridgePort's food game is rising steadily with each year, spotlighting farm-to-table entrees, fancy pizzas and an on-site bakery turning out all manner of desserts and breads. Locals who've drunk enough BridgePort IPA over the years to power Jamison Square Fountain will definitely want to check out the now one-year-old Stumptown line, which has expanded from the malty-citrusy Candy Peel IPA to include an oatmeal red ale and solid cherry saison.
Drink this: The Long Ball blonde ale, brewed in honor of the Hillsboro minor-league Hops baseball team, is a bright and sparkling complement to the food menu.
